Target to offer free U.S. shipping, strikes deal to ship products to 200 countries
October 29, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Target to offer free U.S. shipping, strikes deal to ship products to 200 countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Target Corp said it will offer free shipping for all online orders in the U.S. and has struck a new deal to ship products to 200 countries during the holidays.

The discount retailer has also struck a deal with Borderfree Inc to ship products internationally to 200 countries and territories outside the U.S., Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said at a media briefing in New York.

The November to December holiday shopping season is a crucial time for retailers during which they earn a disproportionate share of their annual profits and sales.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

