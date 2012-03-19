FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Target to continue share buybacks, eyes $3 dividend by 2017

March 19 (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Monday it expects its annual dividend to reach $3 per share or more by 2017, if it meets its profit goals, and plans to continue buying back shares under a program authorized in January.

Target, which said it had completed a $10 billion share repurchase program from 2007, said in a statement it “continues to generate far more cash than we need to fund” its main business.

The discount retailer has a goal of a profit per share of $8 by 2017. Last fiscal year, Target had earnings of $4.27 per share.

Target said it would manage its share repurchases in a way that would keep its investment grade credit ratings.

In January, Target’s board directors authorized a $5 billion buyback the retailer expects to complete within two to three years.

