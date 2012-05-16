FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Target posts higher first-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Target posts higher first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp posted a higher profit as warm weather and an early Easter helped boost sales at the beginning of the quarter.

The discount chain, preparing for its 2013 entry into Canada, earned $697 million, or $1.04 per share, in the first quarter that ended in April, compared with a profit of $689 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 5.3 percent, the strongest quarterly performance in more than six years, Target previously said. That fell short of analysts’ average forecast of 5.6 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales rose 6.1 percent to $16.54 billion, Target said earlier this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.