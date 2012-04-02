FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target names outsider as chief marketing officer
April 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

Target names outsider as chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Monday named Jeffrey Jones as its chief marketing officer, bringing in an executive with experience at advertising agencies, Gap Inc and elsewhere to fill a role that has been vacant since October.

Jones, 44, most recently served as partner and president of McKinney, a North Carolina-based advertising agency, Target said.

The chic discount chain said that it considered both internal and external candidates for the chief marketing officer position after Michael Francis left the company in October.

