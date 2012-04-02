FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Target hires outsider as chief marketing officer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Target hires outsider as chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Target Corp named Jeffrey Jones as its chief marketing officer on Monday, bringing in an executive with experience at advertising agencies, Gap Inc and elsewhere to fill a role that has been vacant for six months.

Jones, 44, most recently was president and a partner of McKinney, a North Carolina-based advertising agency, Target said.

Michael Francis, Target’s chief marketing officer since 2008, left the retailer in October to become the new president of J.C. Penney Co Inc.

The chic discount chain said it had considered both internal and external candidates for the chief marketing officer position.

Before McKinney, Jones was chief marketing officer at Gap, where he led areas such as marketing strategy and retail store design and was president of its gift card subsidiary. He was also president and chief executive officer of LB Works, a Chicago-based advertising agency associated with Leo Burnett, and worked at Coca-Cola Co, among other companies.

Shares of Target were up 6 cents at $58.33 in premarket trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.