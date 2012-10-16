Target to match some retailers' prices this holiday season

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp will match certain online retailers’ prices this holiday season as the discount chain tries to stand out during what could be a fierce holiday season, Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said on Tuesday.

Target will let shoppers match prices from online retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com , Toysrus.com and Babiesrus.com between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16, the company told reporters at a meeting in New York.

Target’s strategy for the season includes being “highly promotional” and “intensely competitive” on price, while also working on promoting exclusive merchandise, Steinhafel said.

Target will also give its REDcard credit and debit card holders an extra 30 days to return nearly all purchases made with the cards.