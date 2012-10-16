FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Target to match some retailers' prices this holiday season
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

Target to match some retailers' prices this holiday season

Jessica Wohl

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Target Corp will match certain online retailers’ prices this holiday season as the discount chain tries to stand out during what could be a fierce holiday season, Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel said on Tuesday.

Target will let shoppers match prices from online retailers including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, BestBuy.com , Toysrus.com and Babiesrus.com between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16, the company told reporters at a meeting in New York.

Target’s strategy for the season includes being “highly promotional” and “intensely competitive” on price, while also working on promoting exclusive merchandise, Steinhafel said.

Target will also give its REDcard credit and debit card holders an extra 30 days to return nearly all purchases made with the cards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.