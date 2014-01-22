FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target cuts 475 jobs in Minnesota offices, spokeswoman says
January 22, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Target cuts 475 jobs in Minnesota offices, spokeswoman says

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp is cutting 475 jobs at its offices in Minnesota, where it is based, a spokeswoman for the third-largest U.S. retailer said on Wednesday.

The retailer has a total global headcount of 361,000 and employs about 14,000 at its headquarters and related offices in Minnesota.

The news comes just weeks after the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company forecast weak results for the holiday season, during which it fell victim to a cyber attack that led to the theft of some 40 million payment card numbers and the personal data of 70 million customers.

In early January, the retailer cut its fourth-quarter profit forecast, in part due to weaker-than-expected sales since reports of the cyber-attack emerged in mid-December.

“We believe these decisions, while difficult, are the right actions as we continue to focus on transforming our business,” Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said.

