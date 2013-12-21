JPMorgan Chase limits Chase debit cards used at Target stores

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Saturday notified customers who used debit cards at Target Corp stories during the recent security breach that it limiting use of the cards to cash withdrawals of $100 a day and purchases totaling $300 a day.

The new limit effects roughly 2 million accounts, or fewer than 10 percent of Chase debit card accounts, according to a bank spokeswoman. It does not apply to credit cards.

The bank spelled out the limits in an email to customers with the subject line: “Unfortunately, your debit card is at risk by the breach at Target stores.”

The bank said it was taking at the action as a precaution and recognized that the move “could not have happened at a more inconvenient time.”