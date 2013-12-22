FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chase expands hours in response to Target breach
December 22, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Chase expands hours in response to Target breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would open more than a third of its branches on Sunday to assist customers affected by the recent data breach at Target Corp.

Target said on Thursday that computer hackers had stolen data from as many as 40 million credit and debit cards of shoppers who visited its stores during the first three weeks of the holiday season.

In response to the breach, Chase on Saturday limited affected debit card accounts to cash withdrawals of $100 a day, as well as $300 a day for purchases using the card. It called the measures a precaution to prevent criminals from taking money from customer accounts.

Customers who need more cash than $100 can access their funds at open branches, Chase said, adding that the highest density of branches open on Sunday were in the Northeast, California and the Southeast, with a priority on those near major shopping centers.

