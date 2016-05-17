FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target hires Nordstrom's Mark Tritton as chief merchandising officer
May 17, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Target hires Nordstrom's Mark Tritton as chief merchandising officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Big-box retailer Target Corp appointed Nordstrom Inc executive Mark Tritton its chief merchandising officer.

Tritton replaces Kathryn Tesija, nearly a year after she moved to an advisory role at Target.

Tritton is a former president of Nordstrom Product Group, Target said on Tuesday.

The retailer also appointed Jason Goldberger to the newly created role of chief digital officer.

Both appointments will come into effect on June 5. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

