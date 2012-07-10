FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Target, Neiman team up for holiday collection
July 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Target, Neiman team up for holiday collection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Carolina Herrera in second paragraph.)

July 10 (Reuters) - Discount retailer Target Corp and luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus Group Inc said on Tuesday they are teaming up to jointly sell a holiday collection featuring limited edition items by 24 top designers, as each retailer seeks to broaden its appeal to more customers.

Target and Neiman will each sell 50 items by designers such as Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs in their stores and on their respective websites beginning December 1.

Prices will range from $7.99 to $499.99, though the majority of items will cost less than $60.

Target has done partnerships with high-end names before, notably last year’s wildly popular Missoni collection.

Neiman Marcus, known for its luxury department stores offering expensive designer gowns and shoes, has sought to cultivate so called “aspirational” luxury shoppers through its chain of outlet stores that offer more moderately priced merchandise. (Reporting By Phil Wahba and Jessica Wohl; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
