UPDATE 1-Target to match online prices with over two dozen online rivals
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Target to match online prices with over two dozen online rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, changes sourcing)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Target Corp said it will match online prices of 29 of its rivals including Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, as the race to grab shoppers intensifies ahead of the holiday season.

Other large retailers Target will price-match include Costco Wholsesale Corp, Best Buy, Macy’s Inc and CVS Health Corp, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Target said it will now allow 14 days, up from seven days, for shoppers to get a price adjustment.

The change in policy is likely to benefit the fourth-largest U.S. retailer, which until now only matched prices at its own stores.

Wal-Mart started matching prices of its online competitors last year. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
