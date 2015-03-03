FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Target forecasts fiscal-year profit growth, $2 billion for share buybacks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 3 years ago

Target forecasts fiscal-year profit growth, $2 billion for share buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Target Corp on Tuesday forecast a rise in profit and sales this fiscal year and said it would have the capacity to buy back $2 billion worth of its shares this year.

Target said it expected adjusted earnings per share, which excludes data breach costs and other expenses, of between $4.45 and $4.65 for the full year to January 2016, compared with last year’s $4.27 and the market consensus for $4.51 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.