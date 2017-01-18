FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Target cuts Q4 forecast due to weak holiday sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 18, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

Target cuts Q4 forecast due to weak holiday sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Target Corp lowered its comparable store sales and earnings forecasts for the fourth quarter, citing softer-than-expected holiday sales.

The company said comparable sales declined 1.3 percent in the November-December period.

Target said it now expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to fall between 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent, compared with its prior view of sales ranging between a decline of 1 percent to an increase of 1 percent.

The company's shares were down 4.9 percent at $67.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.