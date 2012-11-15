FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target third-quarter profit rises
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Target third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as the discount chain lured shoppers with a wider variety of food products and 5 percent discounts for its credit cardholders.

Target earned $637 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fiscal third quarter, up from $555 million, or 82 cents, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to 90 cents per share.

The discount chain expects to earn between $1.64 and $1.74 a share in the holiday quarter, excluding expenses linked to its entry into Canada next year.

Target previously said quarterly sales through Oct. 27 increased 3.4 percent to $16.60 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, were up 2.9 percent.

