Target profit slipped in winter holiday quarter
#Market News
February 27, 2013

Target profit slipped in winter holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Target Corp posted lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, as sales of food and value-priced items only partially mitigated some weakness it saw when holiday shoppers held back from discretionary spending in an uncertain economy.

Target’s holiday season included a disappointing showing for its collection of gifts sold in collaboration with high-end department store Neiman Marcus. The line of designer dresses, dishes and other products launched on Dec. 1, and Target sharply discounted the goods even before Christmas

Target earned $961 million, or $1.47 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter, down from $981 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. Target had fewer shares outstanding in the latest period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
