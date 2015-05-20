FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Target Q1 profit beats estimates on healthy sales growth
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Target Q1 profit beats estimates on healthy sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Wednesday reported a larger-than-expected increase in first-quarter profit on healthy revenue growth and raised the low end of its full-year earnings forecast range.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring costs and other items, came to $1.10 in the three months ended May 2, against a profit of 92 cents in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected per-share profit of $1.03, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.65 per share, against its previous outlook of $4.45 to $4.65.

Target said comparable sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.3 percent, matching the market consensus, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.