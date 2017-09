May 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp posted a 0.6 percent decline in first-quarter sales at U.S. stores open at least a year on Wednesday after warning investors one month ago that its results would be disappointing as a chilly start to spring kept shoppers from buying seasonal items such as clothing.

Target earned $498 million, or 77 cents per share, in the first quarter ended on May 4, compared with a profit of $697 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.