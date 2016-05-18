FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Target quarterly comparable sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but sales at established stores came in below analysts’ estimates.

Excluding gains from the sale of Target’s pharmacy and clinic business and restructuring charges, earnings stood at $1.29 per share in the first quarter ended on April 30.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.20 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 1.2 percent, less than the market consensus of 1.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

