BRIEF-Target CEO says online and mobile sales grew faster than industry averages

CHICAGO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Target Corp : * CEO says online and mobile sales grew faster than industry averages * CEO says to open first 24 Canadian stores by early April * CEO says to open 124 Canadian stores before christmas holiday season * CEO says to remodel just over 100 stores this year, more moderate pace than

recent yrs * CEO says has a tempered view of the near-term sales environment * CEO says believes Target is well positioned even in the uncertain environment * Says to test pay online, pick up in store; pay in one store, pick up in

another store * Says to test allowing shoppers to pay online and have items shipped from

store, including same-day delivery * Says very pleased with response to prabal gurung line and sports illustrated

swimsuit issue * Says looking to expand beauty consultants test beyond Chicago * Says remains cautious about economy and its impact on consumer spending