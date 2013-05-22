BRIEF-Target CFO says expects traffic will continue to be challenging

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp : * CFO says expects traffic will continue to be challenging * CFO says does not expect to see traffic declines at magnitude seen in q1’s

1.9 percent drop * CFO sees Q2 same-store sales up 2-3 percent * CFO says so far in may has seen cautious buying behavior but pace of sales

supports Q2 view * CFO sees FY same-store sales up 2-2.5 percent, below earlier view of 2.7

percent * CFO says by Q4 sees Canadian operations slightly accretive to consolidated

earnings * CFO says still sees EPS of $8 or more by 2017, dividend of $3 or more that

same year