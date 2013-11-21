BRIEF-Target CEO says competitors "increasingly focused on promotions"

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Target Corp : * CEO says ”in this environment, our competitors have become increasingly

focused on promotions“ * CEO ”continue to believe that our Canadian segment will contribute

meaningfully to Target sales and profits over time” * CFO says food and healthcare outpaced overall comparable sales, apparel, home

goods comp sales fell * CFO says more guests have come in, but frequency of visits down * Exec says halted share buybacks for Q3 because of EPS dilution caused by

Canadian operations * Exec says November sales so far right on forecast