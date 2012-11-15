FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Target sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Target sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp : * CEO says initial traffic at citytarget stores has been strong * CEO says feels “very good” about ability to open 1st Canadian stores on time,

on budget and on brand * Executive says in hardlines, Q3 comps sales were softest in electronics * Exec says guest feedback shows consumers confidence higher, but they plan to

continue saving and paying down debt * Exec says “expect the season to be highly competitive and promotional” * CFO sees Q4 comparable store sales up 2-3 percent * CFO sees Q4 red card penetration up 4 percentage points versus year earlier * CEO: “we don’t see a lot of price match activity in our stores”

