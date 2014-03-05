FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target says to seek interim CIO in technology overhaul
#Market News
March 5, 2014

Target says to seek interim CIO in technology overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - Target Corp, the U.S. retailer seeking to recover from a massive data breach late last year, plans to overhaul its information security practices and will seek to externally hire an interim chief information officer and others.

Target said it also plans to elevate the role of chief information security officer, another position, for which it will hire externally. It said it is working with external adviser Promontory Financial Group on the “transformation,” its Chief Executive Officer Gregg Steinhafel said in a statement.

