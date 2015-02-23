Target cuts free-shipping eligibility to $25 for online orders

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Target Corp cut its eligibility for free-shipping of online orders by half to $25 as the company focuses more on its online division to better compete against Amazon.com Inc and traditional rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Target’s online and mobile offerings include target.com and Cartwheel, a digital coupon app.

The company said the cut follows an enthusiastic response to its free-shipping offer during the holiday shopping season. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)