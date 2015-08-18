FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Target reaches agreement with Visa over data breach - WSJ
August 18, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Target reaches agreement with Visa over data breach - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Target Corp has reached an agreement with Visa Inc to reimburse up to $67 million to card issuers for the costs they took after a data breach at Target in 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1K3REzC)

The breach during the holiday shopping season compromised at least 40 million credit cards and may have resulted in the theft of personal information from as many as 110 million people.

Target was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
