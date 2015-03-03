FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Target Advisers hires Paul Wylie and Helen Morrow
March 3, 2015

MOVES-Target Advisers hires Paul Wylie and Helen Morrow

March 3 (Reuters) - UK-based healthcare property investment firm Target Advisers LLP appointed Paul Wylie portfolio manager and Helen Morrow financial accountant to its Stirling headquarters.

Prior to Target, Wylie worked primarily as an investment director at Ignis Asset Management. He has also worked at Aberdeen Property Investors and Halladale Developments Ltd.

Morrow will support Target’s financial director, Gordon Bland, in delivering financial analysis and reporting. She joins from Chapman Consulting Group where she was group projects manager. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

