France's Tarkett prices IPO at 29 eur per share
November 21, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

France's Tarkett prices IPO at 29 eur per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Private-equity-backed French flooring maker Tarkett said it priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 29 euros ($39) per share, giving the company a total market value of 1.85 billion euros.

The final pricing was slightly below the midpoint of the expected range of 27.75 euros to 33.90 euros announced by Tarkett earlier this month.

Tarkett’s shares will begin trading on Friday.

$1 = 0.7429 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Anthony Barker

