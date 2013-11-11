FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tarkett prices IPO at 27.75-33.90 eur per share
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Tarkett prices IPO at 27.75-33.90 eur per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Private equity-backed French flooring maker Tarkett will price a planned stock market listing in Paris in a range of 27.75 euros and 33.90 euros a share, the company said on Monday.

Last month, Tarkett submitted a registration filing for an initial public offering in which it said U.S. private equity firm KKR, which owns 50 percent of the company, would sell part of its stake.

The size of the IPO will be up to 539.7 million euros ($721 million) for 15,918.765 shares, sold by KKR, and the shares will start trading on Nov 22, the company said in a statement.

The size of the offering will represent about 25 percent of the company, and will value the group overall at up to 2.17 billion euros, the company said during a conference call.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole and HSBC are acting as joint bookrunners and Commerzbank as co-lead manager.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
