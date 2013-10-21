FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tarkett's market listing seen before year-end - CFO
October 21, 2013 / 11:03 AM / 4 years ago

Tarkett's market listing seen before year-end - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French flooring maker Tarkett, which is 50 percent owned by U.S. private-equity firm KKR , may list on the Paris stock market before the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

“I cannot give you a more precise timetable today, but this (the listing) may happen before the end of the year,” Fabrice Barthelemy said during a conference call.

Tarkett said earlier this month it had submitted a registration filing for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

The Paris-based group, which is jointly owned by KKR and the Deconinck family shareholders, had said the filing was a first step towards a Paris stock market listing and said the company would pursue its growth strategy abroad.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Natalie Huet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
