#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Acron ready to raise bid for Tarnow-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Acron is ready to raise its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) bid for Poland’s top chemicals group Azoty Tarnow, a major Acron shareholder was quoted as saying on Friday.

“We are ready to discuss any issue with investors, even the one concerning the price in our offer,” daily Parkiet quoted Viacheslav Moshe Kantor as saying.

“The only thing we need is a demonstration of goodwill.”

Acron said on Thursday it had extended its bid for Tarnow for the third time, by a week until July 13.

Tarnow and Poland’s treasury, which holds a 32 percent stake in the company, are against the bid.

$1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter

