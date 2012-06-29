FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland still against Acron's Tarnow bid
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 7:17 AM / 5 years ago

Poland still against Acron's Tarnow bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s Treasury is still opposed to Acron’s bid for the country’s No.1 chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow, despite the Russian company’s readiness to raise its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) offer, a deputy treasury minister said.

“Acron’s readiness to talk about the price for Azoty Tarnow does not change our negative view of the bid,” Pawel Tamborski told Reuters on Friday.

“The price in this respect is not the most important. The other, more vital conditions from our point of view are still decisive.”

Earlier on Friday, a major Acron shareholder was quoted as saying it was ready to talk price in its bid to buy Tarnow.

$1 = 3.4558 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.