Poland still against Acron's Tarnow bid

WARSAW, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s Treasury is still opposed to Acron’s bid for the country’s No.1 chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow, despite the Russian company’s readiness to raise its 1.5 billion zloty ($434 million) offer, a deputy treasury minister said.

“Acron’s readiness to talk about the price for Azoty Tarnow does not change our negative view of the bid,” Pawel Tamborski told Reuters on Friday.

“The price in this respect is not the most important. The other, more vital conditions from our point of view are still decisive.”

Earlier on Friday, a major Acron shareholder was quoted as saying it was ready to talk price in its bid to buy Tarnow.