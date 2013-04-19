FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

EBRD board approves buying 5.75 pct in Poland's Tarnow for $94 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake in Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4 million zlotys ($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site.

On Thursday, the Polish state treasury said it sold 12.1 percent in the country’s No.1 chemicals producer for 52 zlotys per share to a group of investors including EBRD, but did not reveal the stake the bank bought.

The sale follows a Reuters report that Poland wanted to sell at least 5 percent of Tarnow, Europe’s No.3 nitrogen fertilizer maker, to EBRD.

