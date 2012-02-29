FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tarnow names PGNiG as partner on Poland plant
#Basic Materials
February 29, 2012

Tarnow names PGNiG as partner on Poland plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KATOWICE, Poland, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Polish chemical firm Tarnow said on Wednesday gas monopoly PGNiG will be its partner for a planned gas-fuelled heat and power plant with a capacity of no less than 130 megawatts.

“We want to have up to 25 percent in this project,” Tarnow Deputy Chief Executive Witold Szczypinski told reporters.

Tarnow said in January the investment was to start in 2012 and finish in 2016.

PGNiG was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)

