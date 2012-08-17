FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says to sell Pulawy stake to Tarnow in share swap
August 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Poland says to sell Pulawy stake to Tarnow in share swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland said on Friday it would sell its remaining 50.7-percent stake in chemicals maker Pulawy to larger rival Tarnow, after state-owned Kompania Weglowa surfaced as the only major Pulawy owner to respond to Tarnow’s bid.

State-controlled Tarnow, Poland’s No.1 chemical player, said 10.3 percent of Pulawy shareholders responded to its takeover bid, a third of Tarnow’s plans, with almost the whole package coming from fully state-owned coal miner Kompania Weglowa.

The cash bid for 32 percent in Pulawy, launched last month to counter a bid from Synthos, is to be followed by Tarnow’s share issue for Pulawy shareholders. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Wojciech Zurawski)

