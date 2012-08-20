Poland's Tarnow surprises with H1 net after takeovers chip in

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s top chemical maker Tarnow beat market forecasts as it almost doubled its net profit in the first half, having included last year’s takeovers of local rivals ZAK and ZCh Police, the group said on Monday.

State-controlled Tarnow reported a bottom line of 251 million zlotys ($76 million) compared with an average forecast of 233 million in an analyst poll.

Tarnow is in the process of acquiring control of another rival, Pulawy, a move it launched as a means of fending off an unsolicited bid by Russia's Acron, and at the same time countering an offer for Pulawy by Poland's Synthos.