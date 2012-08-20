FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Tarnow surprises with H1 net after takeovers chip in
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 20, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Poland's Tarnow surprises with H1 net after takeovers chip in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s top chemical maker Tarnow beat market forecasts as it almost doubled its net profit in the first half, having included last year’s takeovers of local rivals ZAK and ZCh Police, the group said on Monday.

State-controlled Tarnow reported a bottom line of 251 million zlotys ($76 million) compared with an average forecast of 233 million in an analyst poll.

Tarnow is in the process of acquiring control of another rival, Pulawy, a move it launched as a means of fending off an unsolicited bid by Russia’s Acron, and at the same time countering an offer for Pulawy by Poland’s Synthos. ($1 = 3.3102 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.