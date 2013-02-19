Poland's Tarnow offers to buy remaining shares of Pulawy

WARSAW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow said on Tuesday it had offered to buy the remaining 16 percent stake it does not yet control in its smaller rival Pulawy.

It said it offered to but the stake for 132.6 zlotys per share, or more than 400 million zlotys ($127.5 million) in total.

Azoty Tarnow owns almost 84 percent of Pulawy as a result of a tie-up last year which helped Poland’s treasury create Europe’s No.3 fertiliser producer, but also blocked an unsolicited bid from Russian rival Acron.

Shares in Pulawy rose 1.7 percent, while Tarnow dived by 3.6 percent in the afternoon trade on Warsaw Stock Exchange. ($1 = 3.1372 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes)