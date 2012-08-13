FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sun Pharma to take Taro private
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sun Pharma to take Taro private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix sourcing to Sun Pharma Industries not Sun Pharma Advanced Research)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Industries Ltd : * To take Taro private * Says all shareholders of Taro other than Sun Pharma and affiliates will receive a cash payment of $39.50 per share * Sun Pharma and Taro says merger agreement was approved by taro’s board of directors * Sun Pharma and Taro says upon completion of deal Taro ordinary shares will no longer be traded on the New York stock exchange

