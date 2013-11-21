BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BlueMountain Capital Management: * Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to revoke the results of the September 12, 2013

general meeting * Bluemountain Capital Management LLC says Bluemountain and Iszo Capital are

the two largest minority shareholders of Taro * Bluemountain Capital says co and iszo capital asked court to order Taro to

provide with copies of all voting cards and minutes of general meeting