FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - BlueMountain Capital Management: * Bluemountain Capital Management and Iszo Capital file lawsuit against Taro

Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to revoke the results of the September 12, 2013

general meeting * Bluemountain Capital Management LLC says Bluemountain and Iszo Capital are

the two largest minority shareholders of Taro * Bluemountain Capital says co and iszo capital asked court to order Taro to

provide with copies of all voting cards and minutes of general meeting * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.