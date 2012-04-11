FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine output dips
April 11, 2012 / 10:20 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine output dips

April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Taseko Mines said copper production at its Gibraltar mine fell 6 percent sequentially, as mill throughput was hit by bad weather and the company had to process ore from harder-than-average parts of the granite pit.

The mine, which is 75 percent owned by Taseko, produced 20.9 million pounds of copper and 438,000 pounds of molybdenum in the first quarter.

Taseko’s share of sales was 12.7 million pounds of copper and 354,000 pounds of molybdenum.

A five-day unplanned shutdown to repair a SAG mill motor also contributed to a 750,000 ton reduction in mill throughput.

Copper inventory at the end of the quarter rose to about 6.8 million pounds, after issues at ports and loading terminals pushed shipments from late March to early April.

