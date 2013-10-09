FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Tasnee gets 4 bln riyal Islamic loan
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi Tasnee gets 4 bln riyal Islamic loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) has signed a sharia-compliant loan facility worth 4 billion riyals ($1.06 billion) with seven Saudi banks and Emirates NBD of the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi banks which contributed are Riyad Bank, Al Rajhi Bank, Bank Al Bilad, Saudi British Bank , Samba Financial Group, Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi Investment Bank.

The financing, signed on Sunday, will be repaid in eight years including a one-year grace period, Tasnee said in a statement on Wednesday.

The loan, which was covered 1.5 times, will finance the company’s stakes in future projects and refinance existing loans, it added without giving pricing details.

The company, active in petrochemicals and industrial projects in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with local petrochemical firms to build a butanol plant in Jubail, due to be completed by May 2015. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
