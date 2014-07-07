FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Carlo Tassara sold 231.3 mln shares of Intesa Sanpaolo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Carlo Tassara said on Monday it had sold 231.27 million shares of Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo in recent months.

In a statement Carlo Tassara, the holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski, said the shares that it had sold had been previously given to creditor banks by way of guarantee for loans.

The sale of the shares, together with the sale of other stakes, have helped cut the debt of Carlo Tassara to 862 million euros at June 30 from 1.551 billion euros at the end of 2013, it said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

