BRIEF-Taste says to raise 180 mln rand via rights offer

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Taste raises R180 million for further growth declaration announcement in respect of the Taste rights offer

* Already been provided with irrevocable commitments from 59.4 pct of existing key shareholders

* Core EBITDA for current period is expected to be R1.2 million to R1.7 million higher than prior period

* In addition, certain of these shareholders have provided further irrevocable commitments that, to extent that remaining shareholders do not follow their rights in terms of rights offer, they will take up a further 41.1 pct of rights offer shares