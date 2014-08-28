FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Taste says to raise 180 mln rand via rights offer
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Taste says to raise 180 mln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Taste raises R180 million for further growth declaration announcement in respect of the Taste rights offer

* Already been provided with irrevocable commitments from 59.4 pct of existing key shareholders

* Core EBITDA for current period is expected to be R1.2 million to R1.7 million higher than prior period

* In addition, certain of these shareholders have provided further irrevocable commitments that, to extent that remaining shareholders do not follow their rights in terms of rights offer, they will take up a further 41.1 pct of rights offer shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.