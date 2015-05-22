FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Taste Holdings says in talks to add new unit, shares up
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Taste Holdings says in talks to add new unit, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Taste Holdings is in talks to add another brand to its portfolio of fast food and jewelry chains, the company said on Friday, sending its shares higher.

The company did not give details on the proposed transaction in a brief statement.

Taste Holdings controls the franchising rights for Domino’s Pizza in nine African countries and owns pizza, fish and chicken units as well as watch and gold jewelry stores.

Shares in Taste Holdings rose as much as about 6 percent but pared their gains to trade at 3.08 percent to 3.35 rand by 1410 GMT, compared with the All Share Index which was flat.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.