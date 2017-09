Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tat Gida :

* Says to raise its wholly owned unit Moova capital to TRY 212.5 million ($89.81 million) from TRY 117.5 million

* Expects to finalize capital raise in 2014 Source text for Eikon:

