Nationalisation not right answer for Tata's UK steel - minister
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Nationalisation not right answer for Tata's UK steel - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - British business minister Sajid Javid said he did not think that Tata Steel’s British steel-making assets should be nationalised and there was more that the European Union could do to help the industry via import tariffs.

Javid told BBC television that the steel industry had asked for higher import tariffs and the EU had responded.

“I personally do think that there is more that we need to do and that’s why we are working with them to have a speedier action when it comes to tariffs,” he said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

