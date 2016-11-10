FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India's Tata removes Mistry as TCS chairman; Hussain interim chairman
November 10, 2016 / 3:16 AM / 10 months ago

India's Tata removes Mistry as TCS chairman; Hussain interim chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, said it received a letter from majority owner Tata Sons nominating Ishaat Hussain as the interim chairman of the company in place of Cyrus Mistry.

"Mistry has ceased to be the Chairman of the Board of directors of the company, and Hussain is the new Chairman of the company. The company has been further informed that Hussain shall hold office as Chairman of the company until a new Chairman is appointed," the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

Tata Sons owned 73.26 percent stake in Tata Consultancy Services, part of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, as of Sept, 30, according to exchange data.

Last month, Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons in a surprise move, and was replaced by Ratan Tata as interim chairman. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
