Tata to look for new buyer for Neotel unit after failed Vodacom deal
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Tata to look for new buyer for Neotel unit after failed Vodacom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Communications Ltd is looking for another buyer for its South African fixed-line subsidiary Neotel after a deal with Vodacom Group Ltd fell through, Chief Executive Vinod Kumar said on Wednesday.

“We have been in discussions with Vodacom so there is no other potential buyer we are engaged with ... however, people in the market have expressed interest and now the time has come for us to explore those options,” Kumar told Reuters.

On Tuesday, Vodacom, a unit of Vodafone, dropped a planned acquisition of local fixed line operator Neotel, citing regulatory complexities.

Tata Communications also expects to sell a stake in its data centre unit in the next few months, Kumar added.

Reporting by Himank Sharma and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Miral Fahmy

