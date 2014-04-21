FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Consultancy, Mitsubishi Corp to form software services company
April 21, 2014 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Tata Consultancy, Mitsubishi Corp to form software services company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - India’s largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has signed a pact with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp to create a Japanese software services provider, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Tata Consultancy Services Japan Ltd, Nippon TCS Solution Center Ltd and IT Frontier Corporation - a wholly owned unit of Mitsubishi - will be merged together to form a single entity, the pair said in the statement.

TCS will hold 51 percent while Mitsubishi will hold the remaining 49 percent of the entity, which will be operational from July 2014, they said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

