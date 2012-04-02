FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Group targets $500 bln revenue by 2021-report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 6 years ago

India's Tata Group targets $500 bln revenue by 2021-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Group targets revenues of $500 billion by the financial year ending in March 2021, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, as the steel-to-software conglomerate aims to increase sales five times over nine years.

Ratan Tata, outgoing chairman of the group, which includes flagship companies Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, unveiled the growth plan at a meeting with around 500 senior group executives last month, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the group declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Chairman Tata will step down in December this year, and will be succeeded by Cyrus Mistry, deputy chairman and a former member of the board of holding company Tata Sons.

The 74-year-old has led the conglomerate since 1991 and has embarked on a global shopping spree that has brought companies such as UK tea brand Tetley, European steelmaker Corus and luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover into the Tata stable.

Around two-thirds of its revenue is generated overseas. The group posted revenues of $83 billion in the financial year ending in March 2011, and is expected to see revenues of $100 billion in the year that ended last month, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.